Armed robbers steal US$21K from grain milling company

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

FOUR armed robbers with a gun and a machete robbed a grain milling company of US$21 000 and a cellphone.

In a statement, police said the robbery occurred on Tuesday in Chitungwiza, Harare.

Police appealed for information that may help in investigating the case.

“Police in Harare are appealing for information that may assist in the investigation of a case of a robbery that occurred at a grain milling company at Tilco Industry, Chitungwiza on 12/03/24. Four unknown suspects who were armed with an unidentified pistol and machete fired a shot into the ceiling of the milling hall before stealing a cellphone, and US$ 21 000 cash,” reads the statement.