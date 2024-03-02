Man on the run after killing wife

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A MAN stabbed his wife with a kitchen knife on the chest, leading to her death.

In a statement, police said Andries Chidhakwa (28) is on the run after committing the crime on 29 February 2024 at Big Mozie Complex, Golden Valley, Patchway, Kadoma.

“Police in Kadoma are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Andries Chidhakwa (28) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder that occurred on 29/02/2024 at Big Mozie Complex, Golden Valley, Patchway. The suspect stabbed his wife with a kitchen knife on the chest for unknown reasons. The victim died upon admission at a local clinic in Patchway,” reads the statement.