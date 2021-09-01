Man steals solar batteries from two clinics

Mkhululi Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

BULAWAYO police have arrested a man from Iminyela Suburb who stole nine solar batteries worth US$14 000 from two clinics in Matabeleland South Province.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the arrest of Zenzo Benoni Moyo (36) follows a tip-off received by the police from members of the public.

“The batteries were stolen at Fumugwe and Stanmore clinics in Gwanda in January this year. Acting on the information police arrested the suspect who led police to the recovered of the stolen property with three of them at different places being sold,” said Insp Ncube.

He said the theft could have resulted in two clinics losing essential drugs and failure to offer critical services which require power.

Insp Ncube said police have been making several arrests over theft of properties happening outside Bulawayo with the city being made the market destination.

“I want to warn members of the public in Bulawayo against buying stolen property. Anything being bought without a receipt must be treated with the suspect and members of the public must inform police Once established that the property was stolen those who would have bought the goods will be prosecuted alongside the criminals. We will not allow Bulawayo to be used as a market for stolen goods,” he said.

Insp Ncube said some of the criminals take the stolen properties to rural areas where they exchange them for beats with farmers.He said the suspect will be transferred to Gwanda for court proceedings. [email protected]