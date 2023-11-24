Man stones cousin during beer drink

Peter Matuka, Chronicle Correspondent

A Binga man is recovering in a Bulawayo hospital after he was hit on the head stoned by his cousin during a beer drink.

According to a report made to police, Moses Masina was drinking beer at Tinde with hi cousin Intelligent Mudimba (22) when a misunderstanding ensued.

Both are from Muzyanina village in Chief Pashu area.

The incident happened recently.

It is alleged that while drinking beer, the two cousins had a harsh exchange of words upon which Mudimba picked a stone and hit Masina once on his head causing a serious head injury and a swollen face.

Masina fell down and became unconscious.

He was then ferried to District Hospital where upon arrival he was referred to Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo.

Police are still investigating the case and Mudimba is expected to appear in court.