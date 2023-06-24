Mandates of Africa’s revolution

Stephen Mpofu, Perspective

“ME thinks”, as William Shakespeare might have said, the African revolution — armed and guns free — posted and continues to do so silently to date that, colonial administrators of the most vehement racist loquacity must pack their bags without any further ado and return to their native countries beyond many waters with their like-minded juniors without knees following suit so that conditions of peace, unity and national development are created on our continent.

Decks of the foreign administrators cleared, incoming indigenous rulers had to ensure that they ran one country with one people, as clearly stated in a mantra repeatedly and loudly emphasised by Zambia’s founding president, the now late Dr Kenneth Kaunda who was fondly referred to by those he ruled simply as KK.

The proposition here is that the colours of any religious, political and/or ethnic ideologies do not clash, causing mayhem in the process with people at each other’s throats and in the process stagnating development initiatives in a country with the result that people suffer.

With diverse tribes in different provinces, the one Zambia one nation approach to national issues appears to have nipped any political, religious or acrimonious tribal conflicts in that nation as has happened, and continues to happen in some African countries with the Sudan, where thousands of people have been killed, millions displaced and properties of foreign embassies, including that of our own, reportedly being looted or destroyed as a result of the Sudanese people being at each other’s throats due to conflicting colours of the diverse ideologies espoused by that country’s nationals.

Which behoves Zambians to say thank you to their country’s mantra and adhere to it.

Here at home, President Emmerson Mnangagwa — fondly and quietly referred to by most of his admirers simply as ED — is heard most of the time emphasising the dictum “leaving no place and no person behind” in Zimbabwe’s development programmes.

He is obviously and clearly aware that leaving behind in development any section of our society — ethnic, political or religious — is prone to temptation by Satan to cause mayhem and in the process derail political, social and economic development initiatives towards a brave new future for all.

Which is the reason why, for instance, the Government is doing everything in ensuring that people in different provinces are not left behind in the Second Republic’s various national development initiatives.

For instance, the First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, has and continues to be involved in initiatives to uplift members of various segments in our society with cook-outs for women in various provinces and assistance with agricultural food production as examples that all Zimbabweans should be proud of.

Right now, legal and political measures are being taken to capacitate women’s participation in our country’s electoral processes.

This is not to mention various other measures the Government is taking, using the devolution fund, such as road reconstruction and irrigation facilities provided where these are needed, among other requisites, for people to move inputs and grow food to feed the nation so that no irresponsible person, especially imperialist political stooges, cries foul and invites their masters to come and “bail” them from what they might mischievously describe as mis-governance by Zanu-PF — witness their collusion with the West in imposing illegal economic sanctions to overthrow the Zanu-PF government — which, thanks to God The Almighty, for this nation’s protection from external processes.

ONE ZIMBABWE, ONE NATION, ONE DESTINY.