Man’s leg amputated in fight over woman

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

A SHURUGWI based artisanal miner has been sentenced to five years in prison for causing the amputation of his rival’s left leg following a fight over his wife.

Charles Chingwaya (22), popularly known as Bhamu Bhamu, appeared before Gweru Regional Magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa facing one count of attempted murder.

Chingwaya pleaded not guilty to the charge, but was convicted after a full trial and sentenced to five years in prison.

Mrs Msipa suspended two years of his sentence on condition of good behaviour.

Bhamu Bhamu was jointly charged with his brother Philbert (29) and a fellow artisanal miner, Tafadzwa Rundora (31).

Philbert and Rundora were however acquitted after the State failed to prove that they partook in the assault of Simon Vingirayi.

The court proved that Vingirayi was left with permanent injuries after his left leg was amputated following a brutal attack by Bhamu Bhamu.

Vingirayi-,the court heard, lost consciousness as blood gushed from his left knee after his assailant axed him and doctors had to amputate the leg above the knee to save his life.

It was the State case as presented by Mr Talent Tadenyika that on May 20 last year at around 8PM and at Chief Ndanga bar, Adare Farm, Shurugwi, Vingirayi was playing a pool game with one Timothy Changunduma.

Vingirayi went outside the bar together with Changunduma and stood near a braai stand where they were having a conversation.

The court heard that Bhamu Bhamu, Philbert and Rundora arrived in a Toyota Noah vehicle.

Bhamu Bhamu, who was driving the vehicle, the court heard, remained behind while Philbert and Rundora disembarked.

The court heard that Bhamu Bhamu charged towards Vingirayi holding a big axe.

He told Vingirayi that he wanted to kill him because he was having an extra marital affair with his wife.

Bhamu Bhamu felled Vingirayi with a blow to the head using the axe handle.

After that he axed Vingirayi on the left knee three times.

Vingirayi, the court heard, became unconscious and only regained consciousness after he had been admitted to Gweru Provincial Hospital where his leg was amputated.

The matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of the two brothers and their friend.