Mat North appeals for Independence Day provincial celebration donations

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

AS the Independence Day draws near, authorities in Matabeleland North have appealed for donations from well-wishers as the province prepares for the provincial celebrations.

The country will for the first time in 42 years hold the Independence Day celebrations outside the capital Harare.

The national event will be hosted in Bulawayo.

In Matabeleland North, the provincial event will be held at Somhlolo Stadium in Lupane where Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo will preside and read the President speech.

A children’s party will be held at Lupane State University where children will follow the main proceedings on screen on April 17.

The usual activities that characterise the celebrations will be in place at Somhlolo stadium and these include drills and marches by Defence Forces and a soccer match among others.

There will be district events at each of the seven districts.

Minister Moyo said preparations are going on well.

“The provincial event will be held at Somhlolo Stadium and a committee chaired by the Provincial Permanent Secretary is busy with the preparations.

“We appeal to well-wishers to help with whatever they can so that the day can be a success. Yes, Government gives us something but we need more resources,” said Minister Moyo.

He encouraged people from the province to come in their numbers to celebrate together especially since the event was not held for the past two years.