Nutty O poised for the UK, again

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

AWARD-winning dancehall artiste, Nutty O is set to take his Mustard Seed album to the United Kingdom (UK) where he is billed to perform in Manchester and Birmingham this month.

The Handipere Power singer forms part of six acts to tour the UK for the “Zim Independence Weekender” slated for 16 to 18 April.

Nutty O will join fellow musicians Freeman and HKD band, Quonfused, DBN Gogo, ExQ and Joe The Show and they will be backed by DJ Fistoz, DJ Chief, DJ Carlos, MS Dee, Artist Lebo, DJ Tamuka, Mixer Marcus, Codeless, Ace, Selecta Bruckout and Kivo Santana.

Sebelebe, Captain Lulaz and MC Kaycie will host the events which will be held at the Playground Nightclub in Manchester, Secret Space BHX in Birmingham as well as a venue yet to be announced.

This is not the first time that Nutty O has toured the UK. He last did so in 2017.

This past weekend, Nutty O also upgraded his karate and moved from Yellow belt to Red belt. – @eMKlass_49