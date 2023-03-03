Mat North selects strong schools athletics team

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

MATABELELAND North province is upbeat it will come up with the best team for the upcoming National Association for the Secondary Heads Association (Nash) national finals to be held at Peterhouse, Marondera later this month.

The province is holding inter-district finals which started yesterday at Mosi-oa-Tunya High School in Victoria Falls.

The event ends today.

All the seven districts-Binga, Bubi, Hwange, Lupane, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Umguza are represented.

Matabeleland North provincial vice chair in charge of sports, Gamuledu Ncube, who is head for Gloag High School said the level of competition shown yesterday.

Although no results had been availed for the first day, the competition was tough.

“These are inter-districts so we have the seven districts in Matabeleland North. So far so good and the standard of competition appears to have picked a bit from what it was the last time we were here in 2019.

“With the level of competition that we are witnessing we are going to make a good grade and good impression in Marondera,” he said.

The track and field events are made up of 16 year olds and Under, Under 17s and Under 20s as well as the Paralympics category for those living with disability.

At the end of the day, a majority of categories had been covered yesterday.

Today focus will be on the remaining categories such as relays and a few other field events.

“We are doing all this in preparation for the inter-provincial competitions to be held in Marondera at Peterhouse on March 22 and 23,” said Ncube.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Victoria Falls resident thronged Mosi-oa-Tunya grounds to cheer the teams on.

Informal traders dealing in food and traditional cloths were not lift out as thy also pitched tents and set tables to sell their goods. [email protected]