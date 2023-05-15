Mat South records 172% increase in drug and substance abuse cases

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

CASES of drug and substance abuse recorded in Matabeleland South province rose by 172 percent from January to April this year when compared to the same period last year.

This year 49 cases were recorded from January to April while 18 cases were recorded over the same period last year. Some of the drug abuse cases have been recorded in schools like Gwanda High, Madlambuzi High and Usher High School.

Speaking during a traditional leaders conflict and crime prevention meeting which was organised by the ZRP in conjunction with NPRC and the Zimbabwe Gender Commission acting provincial police officer commanding Matabeleland South, Assistant Commissioner Peter Sibanda said the province recorded a 10 percent increase in crime during the period under review. A total of 4 358 cases were recorded from January to April this year in the province’s four policing districts while 3 691 were recorded during the same time last year.

The province also realised a 35 percent increase in armed robbery cases which involved firearms.

Assistant Commissioner Sibanda said victims of armed robberies are usually people who would have received large amounts of money or valuable parcels from relatives staying outside the country.

“The province has recorded an increase in cases of drug and substance abuse by 172 percent. We believe that a substantial number of assault cases leading to aggravated assault or murder may be as a result of drug abuse. What is concerning is that drug abuse cases are prevalent in schools. The province has experienced cases of drug abuse in schools like Gwanda High, Madlambuzi High and Usher High School.

“We should encourage communities to watch the behaviour of our youths and take appropriate action. Communities are also encouraged to report businesses that operate beer outlets outside the law by allowing under aged patrons and operating outside stipulated times,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner Sibanda also encouraged communities to be on the lookout for people selling illicit drugs.

He said the province has embarked on various crime preventative strategies and all policing districts have been directed to employ strategies to contain crime.

Assistant Commissioner Sibanda said cases of tsikamutandas also remained a concern in the province. He urged traditional leaders to take a stand within their areas of jurisdiction and retain sanity within communities.

Assistant Commissioner Sibanda said the police force values the input of traditional leaders in preventing crime, especially now that the country was heading towards elections. He said other crimes of concern in the province were murder, attempted murder, rape, domestic violence, stock theft, smuggling, illegal mining and illegal settlements.

“We note with concern as police that there is a diminishing relationship between the police and the public. This is caused by various factors such as poor investigations by police, release of suspects on bail and police being involved in criminal activities among other issues.

“We want to improve police visibility within communities and also capacitate our officers for improved service delivery. Those officers found wanting will be arrested. I would like to urge members of the public to take up community policing initiatives as they are vital in the reduction of crime,” he said.

-Followed on Twitter @DubeMatutu