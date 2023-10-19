Matabeleland North projects garner investor interest in the face of illegal sanctions

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

INVESTORS continue to show interest in financing projects in Matabeleland North province despite the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by some Western countries

The country has been under illegal sanctions for the past two decades at the instigation of the United Kingdom and the United States in response to the country’s successful land reform programme meant to correct the skewed landownership that favoured the minority white farmers.

While detractors projected failure of the fast-track land reform programme at its inception in 2000, Zimbabwe has turned the tables on the pessimists, saving up to US$300 million in import costs following a record wheat harvest last year of over 375 000 tonnes.

Zimbabwe is moving ahead on several fronts to ensure that the land reform programme continues to be a resounding success by making sure farmers have the inputs and backing to push production to new heights, far higher than what was produced before the exercise.

Agrarian reforms, which gave a lot of farmers access to land, have been matched with the Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy which ensures they can use that land effectively to increase production.

The Second Republic under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa has, despite the sanctions, made tremendous economic progress across all sectors using locally available resources in line with National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and Vision 2030.

Sadc Heads of State and Government in 2019 proclaimed October 25 as a day of solidarity with the Zimbabwean people against sanctions.

This followed a meeting held by Sadc leaders in Tanzania where member states resolved to conduct various activities in their respective countries on the day to resoundingly call for the immediate removal of the sanctions.

The Second Republic has set the country’s economy on the recovery path in a short space of time despite the fact that the country continues to be under the yoke of illegal sanctions.

This is evidenced by a number of mega projects being implemented in Matabeleland North. The province is the biggest beneficiary of the Second Republic’s development agenda.

Massive projects implemented in the province include the recently commissioned US$1,5 billion Hwange Thermal Power Station Unit 7 and 8 expansion project, Muchesu Coal Mine in Binga District and the US$7,3 million SolGas Energy 5 megawatt (MW) solar power plant at Cross Mabale in Hwange District.

Hwange has seen an increase in employment opportunities after the opening of more than 10 coal mining and processing firms in the district.

Others major projects include the construction of Lake Gwayi-Shangani in Hwange District, the expansion of Victoria Falls International Airport and Bubi-Lupane Irrigation in Lupane District, which was launched in October 2021 by President Mnangagwa. The scheme was identified as a pilot project for an integrated business model to be replicated across all provinces in the country as part of the National Food Security Strategy.

Government is also working on the rehabilitating Bhulaayo Kraal Irrigation Scheme formerly Bulawayo Kraal Irrigation Scheme including the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway.

Under the education sector, Government opened Hwange Teachers’ College and Binga Polytechnic. Government has also greenlighted the construction of a vocational training centre and the setting up of a nursing school at Binga Hospital.

Tourism has also witnessed significant growth despite the sanctions with investments, especially in lodges, hotels and restaurants reaching US$300 million last year. Government recently completed the rehabilitation of the Binga Airstrip.

The Second Republic interventions under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa, have in consistence with the NDS1, continued to be centred on scaling up the implementation of key projects with priority being on completing the ones, which had stalled for years.

Other notable major projects in Matabeleland North which had failed to take off for years, but are now on course, include the Lupane Provincial Hospital and Welshman Mabhena Government Complex.

Since coming to power in 2017, President Mnangagwa has been at the forefront in terms of driving economic growth and development in Matabeleland.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo said a lot has been achieved in terms of developing the province despite the illegal sanctions.

“President Mnangagwa in the Second Republic said we can’t fold hands and complain about sanctions without doing anything. Instead, let’s work with the little that we have and this approach is really working. We have several projects that have been implemented in the province using local resources,” he said.

“So you would realise that if it wasn’t for sanctions we could be far as a province and country at large. We have many investors that want to come and invest in the province despite the illegal sanctions.”

Minister Moyo said the province is organising an investment conference to be hosted in November where potential investors are expected to meet and interact with project implementers.

He said preparations for the national anti-sanctions day march that has become a tradition on October 25 are underway. – @ncubeleon