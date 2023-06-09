Maximise opportunities on ICTs

STAKEHOLDERS should share knowledge, expertise, and resources for the country to maximize opportunities in the information communication technology (ICT) sector, a senior Government official has said.

Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Dr Beaulah Chirume made the remarks while addressing delegates ahead of a three-day stakeholders workshop on Digital Innovation Profiling of the country which was held in the capital on Wednesday.

The digital innovation profiling, organized by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) is meant to assist the country in accelerating its digital transformation efforts. It will assist in assessing the current digital landscape, identifying gaps and opportunities and developing strategies to effectively harness digital technologies.

“To truly embrace the transformative power of innovation, collaboration is paramount. It is only through the combined efforts of the Government, private sector, academia, financial institutions, innovators and the civil society that we can create an ecosystem conducive to sustainable innovation and growth,” said Chirume.

“Today, we have the opportunity to assess the current state of innovation in Zimbabwe. We can celebrate our achievements and learn from our successes. At the same time, equally important, we must honestly confront the challenges and gaps that hinder our progress.”

She added that the three-day multi-stakeholder workshop should assist the country to collectively devise strategies and make recommendations that will accelerate innovation and support the roadmap for Vision 2030.

“The key aspirations of this Vision will be realized through five strategic pillars of Governance, Macro-economic Stability & Financial Re-engagement, Inclusive Growth, Infrastructure and Utilities and Social Development.

“I urge each and every one of you to actively participate in the discussions, activities, to draw on each other’s expertise and experiences. Let us seize this remarkable opportunity to enhance our innovation ecosystem, and support our innovators,” said Chirume.

Speaking at the same occasion, POTRAZ deputy director General Alfred Marisa said by providing a comprehensive understanding of the country’s digital capabilities, Zimbabwe can make informed decisions and prioritize areas for development.

“The Digital Innovation Profiling exercise we are undertaking will assist the country in formulating an appropriate policy framework and strategies to promote digital innovation. It will provide guidance on creating an enabling environment for innovation, ensuring fair competition, protecting consumer rights, and fostering investment in digital infrastructure.

“This will help us establish a solid foundation for digital growth and development by providing the much-needed policy and regulatory guidance in the digital innovation ecosystem,” he said.Marisa commended the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for nudging the country to take advantage of several of its initiatives, which are available to member States.

– New Ziana