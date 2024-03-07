Meet Beitbridge’s rising sungura sensation

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Beitbridge, the bustling border town, is nurturing a promising sungura music talent known as Tshibemuda.

Hailing from rural Tshitulipasi, Tshibemuda, born Bernard Ndou, found inspiration in the likes of Khiama Boys and Alick Macheso, propelling him into the realm of sungura music.

Tshibemuda revealed his journey into the music industry.

“I chose to pursue music as a profession to make a living. I entered the music scene in 2003, facing challenges as the sole artiste in our area specialising in this genre. When I started, I was part of another band, but by 2007, I ventured out on my own and started recording.

“Since then, my music has reached both community and national radio stations, and fans can access it on various online digital platforms,” said Tshibemuda.

“My discography includes productions like Mafhungo Amukegulu Vol.1 (2007), Vhumatshelo Vol.2 (2008), Ndo Beba Vol.3 (2011), Ñwana Ñwana Vol.4 (2014), Utikedzana Vol.5 (2018), Atshitangani Vol.6 (2019), and Ubvelela Vol.7 (2022).”

He went on to express gratitude and love for his wife and announced the release of new work this weekend, dedicated to her.

“In 2023, I wrote and produced a 10-track Amapiano and house music album titled Bugu Nga Cover for my wife, known as #Faneli Muimbi. On March 10, I’m set to release an Afro-pop track titled Kugara Ndega. The song is a heartfelt expression of love for my wife, capturing the struggles of being apart,” he said.

He added that his aim this year is to enhance his live performances and produce music videos.

Beyond his role as a musician, Tshibemuda is a skilled composer and songwriter, having honed his craft through participation in school choirs and drama performances. —@mthabisi_mthire