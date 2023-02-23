Met department issues warning to citisens in provinces likely to be affected by Cyclone Freddy

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Online Reporter

THE Meteorological Service Department (MSD) has urged citizens in some districts of the Southern parts of the country to be on high alert as the impending severe tropical storm Cyclone Freddy is expected to make landfall in the country on Friday.

Districts such as Chimanimani, Chipinge, CHIREDZI, Mwenezi, Beitbridge, Chivi, Masvingo rural, Zaka, and Bikita are expected to be affected.

The districts identified are expected to receive localized heavy rains and strong rains from early Thursday into Friday morning.

In a statement, MSD said the tropical storm is however expected to weaken from Saturday, and district civil protection committees countrywide have been mobilised and are required to be on standby.

“Citizens should be on the watch for possible flooding, avoid crossing flooded rivers, stay indoors, and avoid artisanal mining on shaky ground during the period. Citizens living on the low ground are also encouraged to move to high ground,” read the statement.

