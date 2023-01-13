Methodist Church in Sigola builds church

Presiding Bishop Reverend G Mawire cutting the ribbon at the church opening ceremony

Thokozile Mbedzi, Chronicle Reporter

IT took 13 years, but it was worth the wait!

The Methodist Church at Sigola Village ended 2022 in style by completing a church building, whose foundation stone was set in 2009.

Despite numerous setbacks, church members in the Wesley circuit persevered as they believed God was actually building the house of worship.

They put their faith in Psalm 127:1 which reads: “except the LORD builds a house, the laborers will be building in vain.”

Before completing the church, congregants used to worship at a chapel in Induna Barracks.

This had drawbacks because the barrack is a security area with restrictions and most members in the army would get transferred, forcing the church to continually rebuild membership.

Army engineers provided artisanal expertise while locals contributed labour.

It was, therefore, with great pomp and fanfare that Presiding Bishop Reverend George T Mawire officially commissioned the completed building on October 30, 2022.