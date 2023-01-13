Breaking News
Methodist Church in Sigola builds church

Methodist Church in Sigola builds church Presiding Bishop Reverend G Mawire cutting the ribbon at the church opening ceremony

The Chronicle

 

Thokozile Mbedzi, Chronicle Reporter

IT took 13 years, but it was worth the wait!

The Methodist Church at Sigola Village ended 2022 in style by completing a church building, whose foundation stone was set in 2009.

 

Presiding Bishop Reverend George Mawire with Gogo Alice Sibanda (Centre) one of the pioneers of the church

Despite numerous setbacks, church members in the Wesley circuit persevered as they believed God was actually building the house of worship.

Waiting for official opening of the Church

They put their faith in Psalm 127:1 which reads: “except the LORD builds a house, the laborers will be building in vain.”

Before completing the church, congregants used to worship at a chapel in Induna Barracks.

Congregants inside the church

This had drawbacks because the barrack is a security area with restrictions and most members in the army would get transferred, forcing the church to continually rebuild membership.

Army engineers provided artisanal expertise while locals contributed labour.

It was, therefore, with great pomp and fanfare that Presiding Bishop Reverend George T Mawire officially commissioned the completed building on October 30, 2022.

