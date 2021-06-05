Mexican standoff!…Sunday fixture thrown into turmoil as player unrest enters Day 2

Bosso players sit out yesterday’s training session at White City Stadium as they press for a salary review

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Chibuku Super Cup Group B encounter between Highlanders FC and Bulawayo City FC hangs in the balance if the Bosso players make good their threat not to fulfil the fixture after boycotting training for a second straight day yesterday.

Bosso players are demanding that the club honours its promise of an upward review of their wages.

Similar to when they staged their first industrial action on Thursday, yesterday the players arrived at the training ground and changed into their training gear, but refused to train.

When a Chronicle Sport crew arrived at the team’s training base, White City Stadium B-Arena, Bosso chairman Johnfat Sibanda, his deputy Modern Ngwenya, treasurer Donald Ndebele and chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube, were seen caucusing before being joined by club captains.

Sources said the skippers were briefed on efforts the club was making to address their concerns.

An anonymous donor reportedly pledged to assist with “keep goings” so that the players train for tomorrow’s encounter.

However, the players refused to train, saying they will only do so after receiving an allowance.

While the Bosso camp was trying to quell its in-house fires, their opponents tomorrow City were busy training for the match at the White City Stadium main arena.

City are searching for their first win of the competition, and with Highlanders’ players missing two days of training, the municipal side will fancy their chances against Bosso.

Highlanders are second on the Group B log standings, tied on four points with leaders Chicken Inn, who have a superior goal difference.

Bulawayo Chiefs and City are third and fourth, tied on one point.

All four teams drew last weekend’s games, with City and Chiefs playing to a 2-2 draw, while Chicken Inn and Bosso settled for a goalless draw.

Chicken Inn beat City 2-0 on the first day of the competition, while Chiefs lost 0-1 to Bosso.

Chiefs and Chicken Inn clash today at Barbourfields.

Chibuku Super Cup fixtures

Today: Harare City vs Herentals (National Sports Stadium, 11am), Manica Diamonds vs Black Rhinos (Sakubva, 1pm), Bulawayo Chiefs vs Chicken Inn (Barbourfields Stadium, 3pm)

Tomorrow: Yadah vs ZPC Kariba (National Sports Stadium, 11am), Cranborne Bullets vs Tenax (Sakubva, 1pm), Highlanders vs Bulawayo City (1pm), Caps United vs Dynamos (National Sports Stadium, 3pm)

