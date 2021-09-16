MG releases new love single

Mbulelo Mpofu, Online Reporter

IF ever there is an artiste obsessed with matters of the heart, it is up-and-coming muso, Mgcini Moyo also known as MG.

His latest offering Tholukuthi (Here To Stay) reiterates his love for songs that speak to the heart. The song features close friend Mtha, a fellow upcoming artiste.

It’s only human for you to think the song is a remake of Killer Kau and Mbali’s Tholukuthi Hey! hit track. It’s not.

In the song, MG and Mtha make reassurances of a long-lasting relationship and push what they calls, “Bae goals.”

“The song is about love and as always, I do not shift my focus from matters of the heart and my music fans are going to enjoy this song. It premiered on YouTube on the 11th of this month,” said the RnB and Afro-Pop singer.

Mgcini, who hails from Magwegwe North, says his new track is an addition to a plethora of love songs that he has recorded. These include the popular Malaika, Ubizo, Hlabela, Kufa, just to name a few.

One amazing aspect of MG’s artistry is the fact that he has a rare talent, that of not penning down songs, but he “gets in the groove and hits the microphone.”

His style is synonymous to an impromptu musical act.

His style does not undermine his talent at all as the end-product is usually good, thanks to his silky voice.

The artist has also collaborated with other up and coming artistes like Svbb Zirro, Fish F, MC Swagg, Melissa, Ndaramu Trapking and eMKlass.

The feel-good jam was recorded, mixed and mastered at Konnect Records by Collin.

To further push his craft, the artiste hosts Facebook live sessions to connect with his fans. eMKlass_49