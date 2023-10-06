Mighty Warriors secure victory against Lesotho

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

Zimbabwe 1-0 Lesotho

THE Mighty Warriors began their COSAFA Women’s Championship campaign with a 1-0 victory over Lesotho at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria.

Substitute Privilege Mupeti scored a solo goal in the 57th minute, securing a victory for her team.

Christabel Katona’s stellar performance against Lesotho earned her the well-deserved title of player of the match, as the Mighty Warriors secured a win.

The Mighty Warriors are set to face a formidable opponent, Namibia, in their second game on October 9, 2023.

The match promises to be a challenging test for the team as they aim to continue their winning streak in the tournament.