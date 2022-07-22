Mine Entra to help realise Vision 2030

Companies exhibiting at this year’s edition of Mine Entra put finishing touches at their stands ahead of the exhibition which starts today in Bulawayo

Bulawayo is again playing host to another international trade and investment expo, Mine Entra, which brings together mining, engineering, transport and construction companies. The expo is being held under the theme: “Explore, Extract, Expand: Towards Sustainable Mining Value Chain.”

The 25th edition of Mine Entra which ends today, is coming back after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19. The expo which has attracted both local and international exhibitors, follows the successful hosting of the 62nd edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) at the same venue, the ZITF Exhibition Centre last April.

The three-day expo has provided a platform for local and international mining, engineering and transport companies as well as suppliers, a platform to market their products and also engage.

The exhibitors are confident that by the end of the day today, they would have completed the groundwork for networking and the establishment of synergies leading to the expansion of their operations.

There are therefore many takeaways for local and international companies that are participating at this year’s expo which is coming at a time when Zimbabwe is witnessing a tremendous growth of the mining sector.

This year’s Mine Entra is yet another success story given the number of exhibitors participating despite the fact that the world is still under threat from the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is our fervent hope that as the curtains come down today, exhibitors would have established new relations that can be further developed for their mutual benefit. Zimbabwe, we want to believe, was availed another opportunity to market itself to both local and international investors.

The hotels and lodges that accommodated our guests to the Mine Entra expo also had the opportunity to demonstrate that they are the hosts of choice and we have no doubt they will enjoy repeat visits.

We want at this juncture to implore our international guests to spend more days in the country exploring investment opportunities in the different cities and towns while enjoying our hospitality at our tourist destinations across the country.

Government has set a target of US$12 billion mining industry by 2030 and business engagements at platforms such as Mine Entra are expected to contribute significantly to the realisation of this dream. Zimbabwe is endowed with several minerals and its only challenge is to attract big investors to the mining sector.

What is comforting is that the country is already enjoying big investments in platinum, iron, gold and chrome mining and the thrust now is on ensuring that the nation enjoys the benefits of value addition and beneficiation of its mineral resources.