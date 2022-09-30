Minister calls for special funding for youth innovators

Business Reporter

ENVIRONMENT, Climate, Tourism, and Hospitality Industry Minister, Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, has appealed to financial institutions and the Treasury to avail special funding for innovations to youths in the tourism sector as well as rolling out mentorship programmes.

The focus on youth in tourism is a transformation that requires multi-stakeholder support as the country renews its drive towards bolstering tourism growth, he said.

Speaking during the Zimbabwe Tourism Innovation Challenge national awards ceremony in Harare his week, Minister Ndlovu said unlocking the positive impact of youthful innovation, science and technology development was a critical demand for the success of the National Development Strategy (NDS1), which presents numerous areas of opportunity.

However, to unlock the youth’s full potential, funding is critical.

“Today I appeal to the Minister of Finance and Economic Development to continuously support the youth by availing a special fund for innovations in tourism,” said Ndlovu.

“To the banks and financial institutions, I appeal to you to mentor our youth and help them to develop bankable projects that the banks will take up.

“To the tourism industry, I appeal to you to take an interest in youth projects and implement them in the sector.”

The minister said the Tourism Innovation Challenge aligns with the country’s thrust on innovation in which the Government has been visibly intentional in having the youth at the core of the country’s innovation programs.

As such, he said the Government is alive to the fact that the world is now dynamic and appreciative that the youth have the capability to proffer ideas that can turn industries around.

To that end, Ndlovu said the New Dispensation led by President Mnangagwa was committed to youth participation in the economy and has created an environment for the youth to innovate and make Zimbabwe’s tourism better through the various innovation hubs that have been established in our state universities across the country.

The tourism innovation challenge was spread throughout all 10 provinces, which dovetails with the Second Republic’s devolution agenda, which seeks to spread opportunities without leaving any region and anyone behind.

The challenge was run by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority and saw Miss Tumelo Mabanga of Harare scooping the first prize with Simphiwe Mguni (Matabeleland South) and Innocent Makonese from Masvingo emerging as first and second runner ups respectively. The inaugural Zimbabwe Tourism Innovation Challenge winner was Jefferey Murungweni.