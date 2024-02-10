Minister commissions Mpilo Central Hospital MRI scan

Mpilo Central Hospital senior radiographer Dr Philisani Sibanda explains to the Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Douglas Mombeshora the operations of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan after its commissioning in Bulawayo yesterday

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE’S public health system is set to improve with the introduction of a new magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo, the country’s second largest city. The MRI scan, which produces detailed images of the body’s internal structures using a large magnet and radio waves, is a vital tool for diagnosing various conditions such as tissue damage, cancers and tumours.

The MRI scan was commissioned by the Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Douglas Mombeshora, who said the Government was working on addressing the challenges of drug supply, staffing and welfare of healthcare workers. He said the MRI scan was part of the plan to upgrade the equipment and services at public referral and provincial hospitals across the country.

“We have committed to say every referral and provincial hospital should have this type of equipment. I also noted that our radiology department is operating using outdated machines which keep breaking down and sometimes the CT scan is not working. Ideally we should have many of these scans at this hospital,” said Dr Mombeshora.

He bemoaned the slow pace at which the hospitals were being equipped but said the commissioning of the MRI scan at Mpilo was a positive indication that things will soon improve. He said the ministry was expecting to receive funds from the Treasury to acquire more state-of-the-art equipment for the hospitals.

“We hope we will start the journey of re-equipping our hospitals soon as Treasury has promised to disburse the required funding. I am reliably told that we have four radiographers and one specialist radiographer who will be working on this MRI. We also need a service contract for this machine to extend its lifespan,” said Minister Mombeshora.

He also said the Government intended to increase the staff establishment in the health sector as the numbers were no longer corresponding with the growing population.

Minister Mombeshora said the newly-appointed Health Service Commission, which replaced the Health Services Board, is expected to work hard to improve the conditions of service for the health workers.

“The Health Service Commission which replaced the HSB started work last week and as they presented their expectations, we emphasised that we want an improved health services remuneration, new equipment, improved workplace environment and improved supply of drugs. We are not very happy with the situation regarding supply of drugs because we are having shortages. We are therefore working flat out to ensure the situation improves,” he said.

Minister Mombeshora said Government wants people to access quality health services and as such is working on equipping the health institutions as well as improve drugs supply.

“Our attitudes as health workers should improve and this is only possible if as workers you are happy. Treasury said this financial year it will fund renovations of our hospitals including building staff accommodation so that more workers are accommodated at the hospitals,” he said.

Mpilo Central Hospital is a 1 000-bed facility that serves the southern region of Zimbabwe, which includes Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and South, Masvingo and Midlands provinces. It is the second hospital in the country to have an MRI scan, after Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare, which caters for the northern region.