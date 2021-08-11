Minister Masuka to tour Matabeleland South irrigation projects

The Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Dr Anxious Jongwe Masuka during his tour of the Bubi-Lupane Irrigation scheme in Lupane (file pic)

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

LANDS, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Dr Anxious Masuka would, starting tomorrow, conduct a tour of agriculture and irrigation projects in Matabeleland South province.

According to a programme of his tour, the Minister will use the next three days to interact with farmers and other stakeholders in the province starting with Zhove Dam, and Topik Farm in Beitbridge.

At the farm, he is expected to visit an irrigation scheme, beef, goat, fisheries ponds, and pumping projects.

The same day, Dr Masuka will tour Bishopstone Citrus plantation as well as the Schweppes Juice Plantation all in Beitbridge. He is also expected to tour the wheat project at Brain Farm on the same day.

On Friday, he will be visiting Tuli Manyange Dam site before touring the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (Arda) Antelope Estate in Matobo District where a wheat out-grower Presidential Scheme has been implemented.

On Saturday, Dr Masuka will wind up his tour of Matabeleland South agriculture projects at Sedgemore Farm in Bulilima.

At the farm, he is expected to tour an irrigation project, silage pits, milking parlour, processing unit and a herd of over 200 cattle.

