Ministry of Tourism mourn former ZTA CEO Dr Karikoga Kaseke

THE Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Barbara Rwodzi has mourned the death of former Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) Chief Executive Officer Dr Karikoga Kaseke describing him as a stalwart in the tourism industry.

Dr Kaseke died at a local hospital in Harare, where he had been admitted.

Dr Kaseke suffered a stroke in 2018, which compelled him to retire from ZTA on health grounds.

Minister Rwodzi was joined by her Deputy Tongai Mafidi Mnangagwa, the Permanent Secretary Dr Takaruza Munyanyiwa, the Chief Director Ms Tarirai Musonza, management and staff of the ZTA and the Mosi-oa-Tunya Development Company, in conveying condolences to the Kaseke family.

The late Dr Kaseke was descibed as a stalwart of the Tourism and Hospitality Industry, with over a decade of experience in the tourism sector.

“A stalwart of Tourism and Hospitality Industry whose unwavering dedication and service to this industry spans over more than a decade, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority from 2005 to 2018,” reads the statement.

According to the statement, Dr Kaseke was also involved in contributing towards the hosting of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) General Assembly in Victoria Falls.

“Dr Kaseke was instrumental in the crafting of the Tourism Master Plan, the National 2010 Strategy, National Tourism Development and Marketing Strategy. Another highlight of his career was his contribution towards the hosting of United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) General Assembly in Victoria Falls Zimbabwe in 2013,” reads the statement.

“He made an immense contribution to the terrain of the tourism sector. May the Kaseke family, friends, the Tourism sector and the Nation at large be comforted during these difficult times.”