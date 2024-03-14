Miss V Candy’s UK experience leaves lasting impression

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

NONHLANHLA Tutani, widely recognised by her moniker, Miss V Candy in broadcasting circles, has risen as a prominent radio personality, captivating audiences with her infectious energy and charismatic voice. Born and raised in a family deeply rooted in media and entertainment, Miss V Candy’s path to radio stardom seemed destined from an early age.

Reflecting on her childhood, Miss V Candy reminisced: “I was fascinated with people in media. I would try to mimic them and interview walls at my parent’s house. Radio became my passion as I listened to other presenters. I imagined myself in their shoes and here we are now. God truly exceeds our wildest dreams.”

The radio host, who presents The Morning Galaxy show on Star FM, finds inspiration in her family’s deep roots within the media industry. With her late father, Conway, having been a journalist and her exposure to pop culture through her siblings, she developed a natural inclination towards radio and broadcasting.

She fondly revealed that her cousin, the late renowned Peter Johns, left an indelible impression on her, fuelling her love for the art of radio.

“Growing up, I was surrounded by a lot of people inclined to media and entertainment. A lot of people may not know that Peter Johns was my cousin. Although we were from two different generations, as a child, hearing about the buzz and impact he made, sparked my love for the art of radio,” reflected Miss V Candy.

As a female broadcaster, Miss V Candy has encountered her fair share of challenges. She highlighted the stereotypes and misconceptions that often plague women in the industry, emphasising the importance of proving that talent trumps appearance.

She also acknowledged the presence of opportunistic individuals, who seek to exploit women in the field. However, she remains resolute in her determination to overcome these obstacles and contribute her unique voice.

This week, Star FM embarked on a ground-breaking live broadcast in the UK after nearly a decade. Miss V Candy expressed her excitement in being part of this historic event, describing the experience as nothing short of surreal.

“It’s surreal! A decade is quite a long time and to reignite that felt magical,” she said.

The two-day programme, spanning Monday and Tuesday at Pamtengo Radio in Luton Town, was a delightful blend of lively conversations and interactions with people from all walks of life. From children born in the UK to artistes and adults, Miss V Candy successfully brought a piece of home while also embracing the rich culture of England.

During her stay in Luton Town, Miss V Candy immersed herself in the local surroundings, exploring the history, landmarks and culture of the UK. However, she admitted that adjusting to the UK winter has been a challenge, having previously visited during the summer.

“My trip has been beautiful. I’ve explored London, Bournemouth, and now, Luton Town. Firstly, I learned that the UK winter is quite different from what I’m accustomed to. Usually, I visit England during their summer, but truly, it’s been a beautiful experience learning about their history, monuments and culture,” she shared.

Commenting on the broadcasting in the UK, she remarked that the exceptional show production and tight programming have left a lasting impression on her.

She shared plans to bring these world-class standards back home, influenced by the emphasis on quality demonstrated by her programming manager, Steve Vickers.

As Women’s Month continues to shine the spotlight on women, Miss V Candy reflects on its significance, recognising the opportunity to celebrate women’s achievements while addressing gender disparities.

She particularly resonates with this year’s theme, “Inspire Inclusion”, as it holds relevance in the media landscape, where discrimination and prejudice against women persists.

Miss V Candy emphasises the importance of fostering a more inclusive environment for women, both as voices for others and as active participants in the industry.

She said: “Women’s Month allows us an opportunity to celebrate the milestones made by women but also, a chance to correct the disparities and push for gender equity. The theme is relevant for us in the media space both as mouthpieces for others and also as participants in this space ,which can be marred by discrimination and prejudices against women. For a more sensible and productive outcome, inclusion is paramount.”

To aspiring female broadcasters, Miss V Candy offers some words of wisdom. She advised them to continue envisioning their goals and to actively work on their craft, even before opportunities arise.

“I’d like to tell would-be female broadcasters to keep imagining their dreams, preparing for opportunities, working on and honing their craft, researching, and refining themselves,” she said.

She cautioned against hunger for fame as the sole motivator, emphasising that true success lies in passion and dedication.

Lastly, she encouraged aspiring broadcasters to seek divine guidance and pray for alignment with the right people and opportunities. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu