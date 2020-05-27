More Covid -19 cases recorded in Zimbabwe

The Chronicle

Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Correspondent

THE number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Zimbabwe has risen to 63 following the confirmation of seven more cases on Tuesday.

The latest cases have been recorded in Beitbridge, Matabeleland South Province, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to ten.

All the cases are of residents returning from South Africa who are quarantined in Beitbridge.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care said the total number of reported deaths remained at four while the total number of recovered cases is 25.

The latest case brings the total number of active cases in the country to 34.

Bulawayo still has twelve confirmed cases, with one death and nine recoveries.

More details to follow…

@andile_tshuma

