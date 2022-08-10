MOTIVATIONAL, ENERGY GIVING, DEVOTIONAL QUOTES FOR WOMEN Part 1

1 NO woman wants to be in submission to a man who isn’t in submission to God!

2. It is not over, until the Lord says it is over.

3 If you can’t figure out your purpose, figure out your passion. For your passion will lead you right into your purpose.

4 When God has a plan for your life, I don’t care how much you murmur and complain and kick and fuss and scream and yell. When you know that God has a plan for your life, He got you tied up… I serve a God who will tie you up when you’re acting crazy, tie you up, while you’re trying to do your own thing, tie you up while your temper is raging, tie you up, when your ambition is out of control.

Sometimes, God will tie you up till the time is right. Nothing will work, your money won’t work, your career won’t work, the boyfriend will leave, the house will sell, cause when God has you tied up, He’s not going to let you get away. He’ll say, be still and see the salvation of the Lord.

5 As we forge deeper into this issue of forgiveness, we must be prepared to open up and discuss things that bother us before they escalate to a crisis level. We must examine our struggles with forgiveness in which there are not overt offences or blatant betrayals. I’m convinced that seeds of resentment take root in the silent frustrations that never get discussed. Other people cannot read our minds — or our palms! — and that is why we have tongues to speak.

6 Never make a permanent decision about a temporary situation.

7 We are the people that we have been waiting for and no one else is coming.

8 Blame unto others only as you would first blame yourself.

9 Silence isn’t golden and it surely doesn’t mean consent, so start practicing the art of communication.

10 Let it go: Forgive so you can be forgiven.

11 God has invested entirely too much in you for you to be comfortable in anything less than you were created to be.

To be continued…

God Bless…

