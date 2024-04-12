  • Today Fri, 12 Apr 2024

Mozambican man (23) jailed 16 years for raping minor (13) at knifepoint 

Bongokuhle Moyo, online reporter

A 23-YEAR-OLD man from Mozambique was sentenced to 16 years imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said, “On 12 March 2024 the complainant (13) was on her way from their homestead to a nearby business centre in Chipinge when she was ambushed by the accused person. He grabbed her by the shoulders and dragged her to a nearby bush where he threatened her with a knife before raping her.”

The accused person grabbed his clothes and ran away upon seeing a passerby.

“The matter was reported to the police and investigations led to the arrest of the accused person”, said the NPAZ

 

 

 

