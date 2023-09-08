MPs, Senators sworn in

Members of Parliament take the oath of office during the swearing-in ceremony in Harare yesterday. Picture: Innocent Makawa

Harare Bureau

Members of Parliament for the 10th Parliament took their oaths of office yesterday and committed themselves to work towards the fulfilment of Vision 2030 enunciated by President Mnangagwa to make Zimbabwe an upper-middle income economy by 2030.

The MPs, from both houses of Parliament, the National Assembly and Senate, took their oaths before Clerk of Parliament, Mr Kennedy Chokuda.

Speaking in separate interviews, the legislators said the continuation of the development agenda would be prioritised.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank the people of Magunje for voting for our President Mnangagwa to retain the presidency and also for voting me to be their representative in the National Assembly.

“My priority is to ensure that the various development projects in my constituency that include upgrading of roads, dam construction and drilling of boreholes are completed and at the same time initiate other projects that will empower communities and improve people’s livelihoods in line with the President’s vision, Vision 2030,” said Cde Supa Monga Madiro, the new legislator for Magunje.

Cde Amanda Chakukura who was elected under the youth quota in Manicaland Province, said she would work towards empowerment of youths especially young women.

“I am overwhelmed by the opportunity I got from the young people in Manicaland and I promise that I will represent their interests particularly around empowerment of girls. I will always consult them to ensure we implement projects that they want and will empower them,” she said.

Mashonaland Central proportional representative, Cde Getrude Chibagu, thanked President Mnangagwa for development projects being carried out in her home district of Mbire.

“The district bore the brunt of the liberation war and I am happy that under President Mnangagwa, we have started seeing various developmental projects like construction of roads initiating irrigation schemes and improvement of schools. These are the things that I will continue lobbying for the benefit of the people,” she said.

Murehwa West representative and former owner of Caps United, Cde Farai Jere, said his interest was in improving sports infrastructure.

“Sports have become an industry the world over so I will lobby for the rehabilitation and construction of sporting infrastructure so that people, especially the youths can utilise their talents to earn a living.

“Apart from that I will work towards the completion of various projects in the constituency that are at different levels of completion,” he said.

Cde Elizabeth Masuku, who was re-elected for Matebeleland North under the women’s quota, said: “I promise people that I will work for their upliftment and I am happy that we (Zanu PF) won and I was voted back into Parliament. I promise the electorate that we will represent them in Parliament so that their needs and concerns are addressed.”

Mashonaland Central Senator Cde James Makamba said the new Parliament building will inspire new ideas for the betterment of the country.

“It’s a great day (yesterday): a new building, new ideas, old friends, it’s a great day. It’s a great new day for Zimbabwe. We look forward for great things to happen in this new session of Parliament,” he said. Senator Omega Hungwe said: “As the President always says, Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo. We are here not to represent ourselves but the ordinary people who sent us so that their needs are addressed.

She said it was time that the fight against economic saboteurs be intensified to ensure ordinary people access basic commodities and better standards of living.

Senator Ishmael Zhou, who was elected to represent persons with disabilities, said he would lobby for the passing of the Disability Bill.

“We want to ensure that the Bill is passed and also that Zimbabwe ratifies the African Disability Protocol so that the signatories that have ratified the Protocol reach 15 for it to be operational. I also want to push for the enactment of social protection programmes for persons living with disabilities,” Senator Zhou said.

Meanwhile, Zanu PF Political Commissar and Mashonaland East Senator Cde Mike Bimha said the ruling party was still caucusing on its candidates for the presiding officers of the two houses in elections that will be held today.

“There are no names yet. We are still caucusing but the names will be ready tomorrow (today),” he said.

The National Assembly will elect the Speaker and the deputy, while the Senate will elect its President and the deputy.

The Speaker of the ninth Parliament was Advocate Jacob Mudenda and was deputised by Cde Tsitsi Gezi while Cde Mabel Chinomona was the Senate president and was deputised by Cde Mike Nyambuya.

Legislators from the CCC declined to be interviewed.

In the National Assembly Zanu PF got 176 seats to the 103 of the CCC after the 60 proportional representation women’s seats were declared last week along with the 10 special youth seats.

After winning 136 of the 210 constituencies, Zanu PF won 33 of the 60 proportional representation women’s seats and seven of the 10 youth seats while CCC won 73 constituency seats and then picked up 27 of the women’s seats and three youth seats.

The Gutu West seat is however, vacant following the death of one of the candidates before the harmonised elections and will be filled in a by-election to be held in due course.

President Mnangagwa won the presidential elections with 2 350 711 votes which translates to 52,6 percent of the vote beating his nearest challenger, CCC’s Nelson Chamisa who got 1 967 343 or 44 percent of the vote.