Mr Okay, Takura coming to Bulawayo

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO is the gift that keeps on giving as the latest gift for entertainment lovers happens to be draped with metaphors, bars and rhymes as Takura will be touching down in the city for a show on Friday.

Club Hashtag will house Mr Okay for the show as students from Nust will party their way into the night after their graduation earlier on during the day.

The show dubbed, “College Graduation After Party” will see Takura who is well known for his hit songs Mai Mwana and Zvemoyo performing.

“We are more than prepared…Takura is a great artist and we are already granted a show of a lifetime. I’m sure it’s going to be epic and a good way to kick off the festive season,” said event organiser Peter Tanyaradzwa Majengwa.

One of the resident DJs who will be on the decks for the show, DJ Sweeto promised graduates and patrons a stellar show.

“All is set and patrons must look forward to a five-star performance from one of Zimbabwe’s best hip hop acts,” said DJ Sweeto. – @eMKlass_49