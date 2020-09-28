Musarara, deputies re-elected to lead GMAZ

Business Reporter

MR Tafadzwa Musarara and his deputies have been unanimously re-elected to lead the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) for the next three years.

He retained the post during the association’s virtual Annual General Meeting last Friday where his two deputies, Chipo Nheta and Masimba Dzomba, and the entire national executive were given the mandate for another three-year term in office. Acting GMAZ general manager, Mr Garikayi Chaunza, said the AGM was attended by 100 millers from across the country.

“There was unanimous decision by the AGM that Mr Musarara, his two deputies Mr Chipo Nheta and Mr Masimba Dzomba as well as the national executive committee members, be re-elected.

Other executive members are Mr Enias Chiware, Mr Ngqabutho Fidelis Moyo, Mr Moses Shumba and Mr Adolf Chirimuuta. Mr David Moyo was re-elected as the chairman of the association’s southern region, which covers Bulawayo, Masvingo and the Midlands.

The GMAZ’s constitution gives executive members three years in office and the next elections will be held in 2023.