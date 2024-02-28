Nama controversy: Should awards stay in Bulawayo or go back to Harare?

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

THE National Arts Merit Awards (Nama), were a spectacular showcase of the country’s artistic and cultural talent, but they turned out to be a disappointment for some, who questioned the credibility of the awards and the choice of the venue.

The awards night took place at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) in Bulawayo.

Some of the nominees felt cheated when they lost in their categories, while others criticised the event for being dull and boring. Two prominent figures, Bruce “Njube Giant” Ncube, a UK-based music teacher, and Tinopona “Tin Tin” Katsande, a radio personality, suggested that the Nama should be moved back to Harare, where they claimed the event would have more vibe and excitement.

“Dear National Arts Merit Awards organisers, in Bulawayo, when we have big events such as the Munch & Sip, Bulawayo Sneaker Expo, Bulawayo Arts Awards and many more, you can feel the vibe. Sicela lithathe into yenu libuyele layo eHarare!!! (We ask that you take your thing back to Harare),” Ncube posted on Facebook.

Tin Tin agreed with Ncube and called his post a “brutally honest observation.”

However, not everyone shared their view, as some art lovers in Bulawayo defended the city and its reputation as the artistic and cultural hub of the country. They argued that moving the Nama back to Harare would be a setback for the decentralisation of services and events, which has been a long-standing issue in the creative and cultural industries (CCIs). They also accused Ncube and Tin Tin of being enemies of progress and insulting the people of Bulawayo.

“The funny thing is that we complain that things are done in Harare. When they are brought to us, we then find something to complain about. We are just a sad confused community. Asikwazi esikufunayo (We don’t know what we want),” Beke ‘Bk’ Mguni, an individual who commented on Ncube’s post, said.

Another issue that raised eyebrows was the dressing of some of the Bulawayo artistes, who were deemed to be inappropriate for the red carpet. Lindiwe Mlazie Primrose, a Facebook user, expressed her disappointment and urged the artistes to dress accordingly and seek the help of designers if needed.

“But mna to be honest, I’m disappointed ngabanye bethu. Asila proper clothes for the red carpet yini or asila ma designers angasincedisa ngoba it’s very important ukuthi ugqoke accordingly. Some of our fellow artists badinga ukuboniswa lokuncediswa. You can’t wear ngani usendlini usiya ku red carpet and expect people to take you serious. Let’s improve and maintain the red carpet standard!” she posted.

The organisers of Nama, Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation (JCMC), released a post-event press statement on Monday, highlighting their feelings and achievements.

“The event was a once-in-a-lifetime event that showcased the amazing talent that Zimbabwe has to offer. Bulawayo was abuzz with excitement as the capacity crowd witnessed amazing performances from Tamy Moyo, Albert Nyathi, Baba Harare, Bhekiwe, Msiz’Kay, MJ Sings, Master H, Calvin Mangena, Everton Mlalazi, Noluntu J, Ngoma iNgoma and many, many others.

“JCMC is proud and honoured to have hosted its fifth edition of the Nama under the leadership of the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe. We look forward to continuing to contribute to the growth of the arts sector in Zimbabwe, and the promotion of our artists from all corners of the country,” the statement read.

-@MbuleloMpofu