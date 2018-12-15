Nanny shoves baby wipe down infant’s throat

A Manhattan nanny has been convicted of stuffing a baby wipe down the throat of a two-month-old boy in her care, nearly killing the child.

Marianne Benjamin-Williams was found guilty on Tuesday of attempted murder, assault and strangulation after just one day of deliberations.

She’s to be sentenced January 7.

Little Maxwell Blutreich was gasping for breath when he was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in May of last year. During emergency surgery, doctors discovered a balled-up baby wipe lodged deep in the child’s airway.

How police deputy Jeremie Nix’s quick-thinking and swift actions kept baby Kingston alive.

Prosecutors argued the nanny was frustrated with the baby’s incessant crying and unhappy with her pay. The 47-year-old Benjamin-Williams testified she never tried to kill the infant and even tried to save him. Her lawyer argued that Maxwell could have accidentally sucked in the baby wipe. – AFP