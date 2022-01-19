NEW: Highlanders up for change

Kudzanai Chapisa, Sports Correspondent

SOCIALITE, entrepreneur, radio personality and comedian Babongile Sikhonjwa launched his campaign for Highlanders’ vice-chairman at a colourful event at Red Cafe on Tuesday evening.

Sikhonjwa is due to contest the executive committee post with Zifa Southern Region board member in charge of fixtures Fiso Siziba in elections to be held on February 6.

He said the launch was proof that he was serious about contesting, as most people thought he was joking since he is also a well-known comedian.

“Some of you were asking if I am serious about contesting and I guess this is proof and answers your doubts. Please vote for me so that we bring change to the club,” said Sikhonjwa.

He said change doesn’t mean there is anything wrong with Highlanders, but it was time to fully harness and exploit all the club’s potential revenue streams to make Bosso self-sustainable.

Sikhonjwa said he wanted to lead Bosso into a new era of development whereby all aspects of the club are given due attention.

“Highlanders must not just be about the first time, but we need all our teams firing. All our teams must be treated equally. The juniors need to be taken care of and not forgetting the Highlanders Queens. We want to be the best in the men’s, women’s and juniors’ leagues

“We also need to give attention to our volleyball and basketball teams. I want everything that is Highlanders to be the best,” he said.

He said he also wants to see all hired Bosso staff being given space to work without interference and to improve the club’s financial capacity through adoption and implementation of proper corporate governance and controls.

This, he said, can only be done by an executive united by the desire to see Highlanders prospering on and off the field, and he was ready for the challenge.