Neymar’s value plummets by ‘£90m in one season’

Neymar’s value has plummeted by ‘£90 million in one season’ after a campaign blighted by injuries, poor form and off-the-pitch problems

The 27-year-old is currently fighting to clear his name after being accused of raping a woman in Paris last month. 

He vehemently denies any wrongdoing and claims he’s being blackmailed. 

His behaviour in general has come under the spotlight over the past year with a number of incidents reducing the transfer value. 

Neymar served a three-game ban for hitting a fan after a cup defeat by Rennes and is also understood to have clashed with his own team-mates, including strike-partner Kylian  Mbappe. 

CIES Football Observatory estimate the Brazilian’s worth to now be between £107 million and £134 million.

