NguFidelis dies

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

Trust Fidelis Nyathi (popularly known as NguFidelis) has died.

The cause of his death was believed to be suicide.

In a statement, Ishmael Jayden Nyathi, a family spokesperson confirmed these reports.

“It is with a heavy heart that as the Nyathi Family we acknowledge the passing of our son Trust Fidelis Mdluli Nyathi and confirm his untimely and tragic passing on the morning of 2 October 2023. We thank you for the love and support we have received so far and ask you to continue to keep us in your prayers. It is true that committed suicide and this is a very sad moment for the family,” he said.

Famous for his “15SecondsCulture”, a movement crafted to drive and inspire arts creators to engage with their fans where he would promote local music on social media, NguFidelis was a social media aficionado posting jokes and social news.

Finer details of what happened are yet to be ascertained by this publication.-@MbuleloMpofu