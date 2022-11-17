Nobuntu continue to raise Zim flag abroad

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

GLOBETROTTING all-female Accapella group – Nobuntu is on cloud nine as their tour in the United States of America, where they have been performing at well-supported events, is proving to be fruitful.

The tour, their second this year, will see the group performing in 15 states.

The group that continues to raise the Zimbabwean flag high left the country last month with performances having started on October 6 at Salisbury MD – Salisbury University. They will wrap up the performances next week with a performance at Park City UT – Park City Institute on Tuesday. This week, the group showcased their craft at Safford AZ – Gila Valley Arts Council and Rohnert Park CA – Sonoma State University.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz on behalf of the group, Duduzile Sibanda said the tour, which has seen them perform at universities among many other venues, has been an opportunity for them to educate people in the US about Southern Africa, its music origins, culture, and tradition.

“We’re on a two-month tour in the US. It’s one of our annual USA tours and we’re performing in 15 states. It’s really a busy schedule for us and it means work, work, work at last! After the Covid-19 wave, we’re happy to be travelling again.

“It’s also been another opportunity to spread messages of love, hope, and peace, also, to educate and inform the US about Southern Africa, our music origins, culture, and traditions,” Sibanda said.

She said so far, the tour has been great as they have received amazing hospitality from all the states that they have been to. Attendance at the events they have staged, Sibanda said, has been astounding with Zimbabweans based there also coming out in their numbers.

“The Zimbabwean community really came through and it’s been great overall.”

From their posts on social media, it is evident that the group is having a great time in the USA and are leaving a mark there.

The University of Wyoming Choirs, after being graced by the group last week posted: “Choral students and Collegiate NAfME members learned from members of Nobuntu in two sessions today! Thank you Nobuntu for sharing your knowledge and music with us!”

Impressed by Nobuntu’s representation of the country, local spoken word artist, Mbonisi Zikhali Zomkhonto thanked the ladies.

“Thank you that you are our beloved ambassadors whom we trust to carry our name high. We do not take it lightly that people see you and see us too. Every time your name is mentioned, even we who come from your home are mentioned. Siyabonga umusa wenu. That is the spirit of Ubuntu. Umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu. Stay inspired.”

On tour with the group is Brenda PS Rera who is standing in for Thandeka Moyo who recently gave birth.

“Congratulations are in order for our member, Thandeka Moyo who recently had a baby. As a result, we had to introduce an acting member while she was on maternity leave. We welcome Brenda PS Rera to the family.

“She’s singing the soprano part and we’re having an amazing tour with her,” she said.

Meanwhile, Nobuntu has urged its local music lovers to watch out for new music and dances which have been overwhelmingly accepted abroad. – @mthabisi_mthire