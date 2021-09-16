Norman Mapeza appointed Warriors interim coach

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FC PLATINUM coach Norman Mapeza has been appointed interim coach of the Warriors on a three-month contract that will see him oversee the remaining Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Mapeza will be assisted by Triangle United coach Tawurayi Mangwiro and Highlanders’ gaffer Mandla Mpofu.

Chicken Inn goalkeepers’ coach Energy Murambadoro replaces Tembo Chuma in the new temporary set-up.

“Zifa would like to inform the football fraternity and the nation at large that it has agreed terms with Norman Mapeza to become the interim head coach of the Warriors on a three-month contract. Other members of the interim technical set-up appointed in consultation with the head coach are assistant coaches Tawurayi Mangwiro and Mandla Mpofu and goalkeepers coach Energy Murambadoro.

“Zifa would like to thank all stakeholders for their patience during the process of recruitment. The new technical set-up shares the vision that the association has for the Warriors and we wish them all the best in their tenure,” said said Zifa communications and competitions manager Xolisani Gwesela in a statement yesterday.

Mapeza replaces Croatian Zdravko Logarušic who was fired following a string of poor results that saw the Warriors posting just one win from 14 matches.

In an interview yesterday, Mapeza said he had agreed a three-month contract with Zifa and that he had also chosen his own backroom staff.

“We are always available to assist and help our nation. We agreed a three-month contract largely because I am gainfully employed by FC Platinum and I feel I still have a lot to give to the club. If I wasn’t employed by FC Platinum, I certainly wasn’t going to agree on a three-month contract, but look this is my nation so I will hold fort for now together with the guys I recommended while Zifa hunts for a new substantive coach,” said Mapeza.

Asked if he would consider taking over as substantive coach should Zifa table a good offer, Mapeza was non-committal.

“I am employed by FC Platinum now; some of these things will be decided on when that time comes,” he said.

His first task will be the back-to-back clashes against Ghana next month before visiting South Africa and winding up their campaign at home against Ethiopia.

Mapeza started his coaching career as assistant coach to Charles Mhlauri at Caps United in 2004 and then moved on to Monomotapa in 2008 where he had a turbulent start with five losses on the trot but had the last laugh at the end of the season when Monomotapa pipped Dynamos to the league title.