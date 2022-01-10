Norman Mapeza names his starting XI

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

WARRIORS’ coach Norman Mapeza has named his starting XI for their opening Afcon Group B encounter against Senegal at 3pm on Monday.

The Warriors have a chance of causing a huge upset if they Cn beat the Lions of Teranga, who will be without 11 players that tested for Covid-19 .

FC Platinum goalkeeper Petros Mhari will be in between he sticks protected by central defenders Teenage Hadebe and Gerald Takwara ahead of Alec Mudimu.

There is no surprise on the full-backs, as the experienced Onesimor Bhasera is set to operate on the left while Takudzwa Chimwemwe will be on the right.

Prince Dube will lead the attack with the assistance of Ishmael Wadi and Bruce Kangwa on wings and Knowledge Musona just behind Dube.

Maapeza’s options on the bench include Tino Kadewere, Kuda Mahachi, Thabani Kamusoko, Alec Mudimu and Never Tigere.

Warriors starting

XI: Petros Mhari, Takudzwa Chimwemwe, Onismor Bhasera, Gerald Takwara, Teenage Hadebe, Kelvin Madzongwe, Ishmael Wadi, Kundayi Benyu, Knowledge Musona (c), Bruce Kangwa, Prince Dube.

[email protected]