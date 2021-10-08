Northern Warriors draft Blessing Muzarabani into their squad

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FAST bowler Blessing Muzarabani has been drafted into the Northern Warriors squad for this season’s Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Muzarabani joins the reigning and two-time champions of the league which will kick off its fifth season next month.

The T10 League or Abu Dhabi T10 League is a Ten10 cricket league in the United Arab Emirates launched and owned by T Ten Sports Management

The league is approved by the Emirates Cricket Board.

Matches are 10-over-a-side and the duration of each match is 90 minutes.

The tournament is a round robin followed by Eliminators and the Final. The International Cricket Council (ICC) officially sanctioned the league in 2018.

The league has drafted some very iconic players, from England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Moeen Ali to Faf Du Plessis, James Faulkner and Mohammed Saifuddin to name a few.— @innocentskizoe