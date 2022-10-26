NPA frets over drug, alcohol abuse in its ranks

Midlands Bureau

THERE is an increase in cases of drug and alcohol abuse among National Prosecution Authority (NPA) workers with reports that some of them are losing their minds.

According to the NPA strategic plan review 2022 governance and administration report from January to October prepared by the acting secretary Mr Tafadzwa Mupariwa, the situation is impacting negatively on the organisation.

“There is a surge in drug and alcohol abuse in the National Prosecution Authority as some prosecutors and support staff are losing their minds. Some are blaming it on other factors such as evil spirits,” he said.

Mr Mupariwa urged heads of stations and supervisors to report at the earliest possible time any suspected cases so that remedial action can be taken.

“We propose that the Authority develops a policy on drug and alcohol abuse for its staff,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Mupariwa said the authority spent $197 million on purchasing new motor vehicles and $52 million on repairing the old fleet.

“The NPA is facing challenges in terms of vehicles to use to expedite justice delivery. Our vehicles are very old and that is why we are using a lot of money to repair them,” said Mr Mupariwa.

He said the authority bought 20 station vehicles to improve mobility in order to expedite justice delivery.

Mr Mupariwa said the total budget received this year amounted to $2,3 billion.

“This is made up of NPA initial budget amounting to $1,6 billion, NPA unallocated reserve of $316 million and inter agency taskforce on corruption budget of $500 million,” said Mr Mupariwa.

He said the NPA managed to mobilise resources for projects which include ICT, office furniture and equipment for Harare, Mbare and Chitungwiza court renovations.

“We managed to mobilise $122 million for ICT networking equipment,” said Mr Mupariwa.

He said tiling, plumbing and electrical fittings at Chitungwiza Court have been completed.

Mr Mupariwa said works at Bulawayo courts which commenced last year was completed in the first quarter of this year.

“Tredgold and Western Commonage now have full internet connectivity. Installation has commenced in Manicaland, Masvingo and Mashonaland West provinces. These projects are expected to be completed by end of this year,” he said.

Mr Mupariwa said during the period under review the NPA recruited 83 members of staff and 189 posts are yet to be filled.

‘Treasury concurrence was granted for the recruitment of staff to fill all the vacant posts but due to financial constraints Treasury advised that the recruitment be staggered,” said Mr Mupariwa.

He said to boost staff morale, NPA introduced incentives such as the long service awards and loan schemes.