NRZ in US$45 million revamp drive

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) needs nearly US$45 million to refurbish 84 coaches and purchase 45 brand new ones to resume its passenger services, which has been suspended since 2019 following the outbreak of Covid-19.

The parastatal also needs at least nine locomotives for its inter-city nine routes with four needed for the current routes.

All the NRZ locomotives have outlived their recommended lifespan of 25 years while coaches have a 40-year economic life.

As a result, a large number of these assets are being set aside for mechanical reasons and the few that are running are unreliable while in some cases it now takes more than two different locomotives to complete a trip.

The drive to revamp the company is interlinked with the overall recapitalisation efforts, which has led to the setting up of strategies that entail procurement of rolling stock including locomotives, wagons and coaches, rehabilitation and upgrading of track infrastructure.

The scope also covers upgrading of signal and communication equipment, upgrading of electrical infrastructure, upgrading of plant and equipment, upgrading of information communication technology, capacity building programmes as well as technical studies.

“All the above mentioned require various funds. It can be noted that for example the NRZ would require refurbishing about 84 coaches at close to US$2,5 million while about 45 new coaches will be required at a cost of around US$40,5 million,” NRZ acting public relations manager, Mr Martin Banda, said.

“Going further each locomotive refurbishment cost about US$1 million while a new one would cost about US$4 million.

“Worth noting also is that about nine locomotives will be required for the inter-city nine routes to be serviced while four locomotives are required for the four current routes not forgetting that two other routes are not serviced in Bulawayo and Harare.

“These estimates are not inclusive of the other rehabilitations, which are pending also.”

NRZ plays a critical role in the transport sector where it conveys primarily bulk cargo and passengers.

The passenger service is vital in complementing the bulk transportation system at affordable costs while easing congestion on roads.

The Passenger Business Portfolio comprises inter-city train service, commuter (intra-city) train service, tourist (safari leisure) trains, parcels traffic, catering services and the Railway Museum.

While the portfolio has a number of units, only tourist safari trains and parcels units have operated on a profitable basis with passenger trains being run as a social service obligation with losses incurred being subsidised by freight operations.

“Despite their loss-making status, passenger trains are considered as the image of NRZ hence their performance attracts public opinion,” said Mr Banda.

“It should also be noted that passenger trains have not been performing well owing to poor timekeeping (due to the state of infrastructure), age and poor condition of the coaches, some of which came into service in the 1950’s and 1960s.

“There is now also stiff competition from inter-city buses and unregistered taxis, which are now providing overnight service just like trains. It should be borne in mind that, earlier due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, NRZ halted its passenger train services to conform to stipulated health requirements in 2019 given that NRZ is a bulk carrier of people.”

Mr Banda said there was still hope that the passenger services will be resumed in a phased manner as witnessed by the resuscitation of the intra-city commuter trains in partnership with Zupco.

“NRZ is in the process of trying to acquire resources to complement or replace dilapidated coaches and thereafter resume the remodelled service,” he said.

“The current emphasis is on urban transportation in order to cushion workers against exorbitant fares charged by road transporters, notwithstanding the fact that there are plans to introduce long distance inter-city services, which will cater for everyone.”