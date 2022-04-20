One more qualifies for ZITF 4-minute mile

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Independence Day Coca-Cola ZITF Four-Minute Mile qualifiers saw one more participant making the semi-finals bringing to 11 the number of those that have qualified.

Collins Khanye from the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services was the only athlete out of four runners to make the grade.

The Coca-Cola Four-Minute Mile is a men’s competition with a pre-requisite time of 4 minutes 31 seconds for one to qualify for the final at the ZITF main arena.

Khanye crossed the line in exactly 4 minutes 30 seconds to qualify for the semi-finals that will be held at White City Stadium on April 27.

Wellington Vareni, Tapiwa Chineka, Nyasha Mutsetse, Levison Mapfuwa, Humpery Kunaka, Elija Mabhunu, Bornface Jeki, Nomore Wiriki, Godwin Katakura and Trust Hove are the athletes that have already qualified for the semis.

The next qualifying event will be in Gwanda on April 23.