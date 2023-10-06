Over 60 Centenarians celebrated through party

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

MORE than 60 centenarians from Matabeleland region are gathered at the Bulawayo ZITF grounds for the annual SPA community trust centenarian celebration with the oldest being 110 years.

A number of Government officials and stakeholders are at the venue celebrating with the centenarians.

The guest speaker is Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi-Chiwenga who is here to celebrate with the centenarians and will be presenting awards and hampers to the khulus and gogos.