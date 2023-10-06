Esigodini Agricultural College holds 25th graduation ceremony

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Online Writer

OVER 70 students on Friday, will graduate at the 25th Diploma graduation and prize-giving ceremony at Esigodini Agricultural College in Matabeleland South Province.

Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Enxious Masuka is the Guest of Honour.

Matabeleland South Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu is also among the dignitaries.