Panda believes Highlanders will bounce back

Gerald Sibanda, [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS Football Club were handed their third defeat of the season on Sunday by Hwange Football Club at the Colliery, a defeat which left them four points behind log leading Ngezi Platinum.

Young striker Calvin “Panda” Chigonero believes his side will bounce back after their third defeat in five matches.

He believes that his team is still in the race.

“We started the first half of the season well and the other teams were chasing us. It was natural that at some point we would struggle and tables turn.

“This is what is happening now. The most important thing is to remain focused and not to disappoint ourselves and the promises we made to ourselves at the start of the season.

“I still believe that we have the chance and there are still a number of matches left to be played,” said Chigonero.

The 22-year-old who was signed on loan from Southern Region Division One side Talen Vision has scored two goals so far this season and believes that he also has to improve on his sharpness in front of goal in order to help the team get goals, something that has been their weakness so far.

“In order for the team to win, goals have to be scored. It is our responsibility as attacking players to make sure that happens, therefore I can say that we have let the team down to a certain extent.

“Our defensive and offensive records when compared show how much we have to improve but there is still time for the whole team to recover,” said Chigonero.

Bosso will return to Barbourfields Stadium this weekend to take on Caps United in the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals and Panda will be hoping that he and his striking partners will get it right in front of goal.