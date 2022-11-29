People who commit crimes should be made to account

PEOPLE who commit crimes, let alone heinous ones, should never be allowed to roam freely in the streets but must be arrested and made to account for their actions.

In this light, we call for investigations into claims that a man from Old Pumula in Bulawayo is freely roaming the streets after he allegedly brutally assaulted his lover who later died in hospital.

Nobuhle Mlambo (26) died after her boyfriend, only identified as Moses, allegedly assaulted her with an iron bar and pushed her head through a door.

She spent about a month in the intensive care unit before succumbing to the injuries she sustained in the savage beating.

Neighbours told how Mlambo hung on the door, with splinters piercing her neck while Moses kicked and strangled her.They said they were afraid to intervene because Moses was often violent.

Moses, they said, habitually beat up Mlambo and she had been treated in hospital multiple times after he abused her.

The neighbours said Mlambo bled from the ears and nose as she was rushed to the hospital.

Members of the public are urged to report criminal activities including abuse as was happening in Mlambo’s case.

While it is understandable that they were afraid of confronting Moses as they say he was violent, there are many ways they could have notified the police about the abuse Mlambo was going through.

Community leaders including area councillors also have a duty to report such cases to the police to avoid loss of life as has happened with Mlambo.

There are many organisations like Musasa Project and Zimbabwe Women Lawyers Association that could have been engaged to intervene and save Mlambo.

We also urge the police to investigate claims by Mlambo’s brother, Mr David Dlamini who feels Pumula Police Station is not doing much to arrest the suspect.

“The case was reported to Pumula Police Station but efforts to arrest the man who is living his life freely are not visible. The police from this area are clearly not doing their job because how can they fail to arrest a man who lives here?

“When I also go to enquire about the progress on his arrest, they harass me so I don’t know how we can be assisted so that justice is served,” said Mr Dlamini.

Effective policing is possible not only when there is collaboration between the police and members of the public but also when the public has faith that the police will act on the information, they give them.

An urgent investigation into Mr Dlamini’s claims is, therefore, necessary to retain the faith members of the public have in the police so that they continue assisting the police in eradicating crime.