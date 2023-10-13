Permanent Secretary Mangwana tours Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo

Online writer

THE Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana on Friday toured the Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo at the Zimbabwe Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo.

This year’s Expo celebrates the resilience, dynamism and untapped potential of Zimbabwe as a premier tourism destination.

The annual event brings together key players and stakeholders in the global tourism industry, providing a platform for networking, collaboration and showcasing Zimbabwe’s rich tourism potential. There are 356 exhibitors this year, an increase from last year’s 250.