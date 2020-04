Showbiz Reporter

Veteran ZBC Radio disc jockey, Peter John’s has died.

The former Radio 3 DJ died at a hospital in London on Monday after battling three strokes and a heart operation.

Peter Johns, who was affectionately known as “PJ Your DJ” or “The Radio Driver”, hosted the Midday Jam on Radio 3 (now Power FM) in Zimbabwe.

He left the station in 2002.