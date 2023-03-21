Plumtree town on high alert for possible cholera outbreak

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

PLUMTREE Town Council is on high alert for waterborne diseases following the detection of cholera in other parts of the Matabeleland South province.

According to close health sources, Beitbridge has three confirmed cases.

In a joint statement, Plumtree Town Council and Ministry of Health and Child Care cautioned residents to observe hygienic practices.

“Members of the public are advised that cholera cases have been recorded in the country including in Matabeleland South province. The public is urged to observe good hand and food hygiene practices such as washing of hands with soap after using the toilet and wash hands before consuming food.

“Avoid hand shaking. Visit the nearest health centre if you experience symptoms such as severe diarrhoea, vomiting and dehydration. Please be advised and guided accordingly,” reads part of the statement.

“We have released a cautionary statement but we have no confirmed cases in Plumtree as of yet,” said Plumtree Town Council acting town secretary Mr Thembalami Nyoni in a telephone interview on 21 March. [email protected]_mthire

