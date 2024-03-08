PPC Marathon registration is now open

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

REGISTRATION for the PPC Matopos 33 Miler is now open with people who paid for the cancelled marathon in 2020 set to gain automatic entry for the 2024 race.

The 53km race which is scheduled for April 7 is making a return after a four-year hiatus forced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the time of the cancellation of the 2020 event some athletes had already registered and they are set to claim their slots in this year’s event.

Organisers say online registration for the event is now open and the link can be accessed on the PPC Zimbabwe social media sites.

“Our online registration is open. We just want you to know that the people who paid for the cancelled marathon in 2020 get automatic entry for 2024,” the organisers revealed.

Registration fees are pegged at US$20 for the 53km event and US$10 for the other categories.

Winners of the main event which will be the 53km Ultra-Marathon in both the men’s and women’s categories will get US$2 000.

The rest of the prize breakdown will be availed in due course.

Prizes will be given in the rest of the categories to those who finish inside the top 10.

In the past, the event has attracted over 3 000 athletes participating in different categories.

The 53km ultra-marathon starts inside the Matopo National Park and concludes at Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC).

Just after Woolandale Road is where the 21,1km gets underway and ends at BAC as well.

Tshabalala Sanctuary is the starting point for the 10km fun run with its conclusion at BAC which is also the starting as well as ending point for the 5km race.

In the last edition of the race in 2019, Black Rhinos Athletics Club long-distance runner Andrew Chimbidzikai romped to victory in the PPC Matopos 33 Miler (53km) Ultra Marathon crossing the finishing line in 3 hours 12 minutes and 37 seconds.

Blanket Mine’s Nkosiyazi Sibanda came second with a time of 3 hours minutes 12 minutes and 23 seconds.

Air Force of Zimbabwe’s Peter Tumbare managed a third place finish after finishing the race in 3 hours 12 minutes and 24 seconds. Chiedza Chokore of Mr Pace won the women’s 33 Miler again in 3 hours 57 minutes and 17 seconds beating her record of 4 hours 09 minutes and 10 seconds set in 2018. Muchaneta Gwata was second in 4 hours 22 minutes and 53 seconds while Monica Kativhu was third in 4 hours 24 minutes and 06 seconds.

-@innocentskizoe